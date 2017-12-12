DelDOT to Hold Meeting to Discuss Fixing Lewes Intersection

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation will hold a meeting to address the needs of the Route 1 and Route 9 intersection near the Village of Five Points.

DelDOT is beginning the process of developing a transportation plan for the surrounding area.

According to the department, phase one will involve the community to help DelDOT and Sussex County with transportation alternatives, while the intersection gets fixed. The preliminary goal is to complete phase one by the end of summer 2018.

The kickoff meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. at the Lewes Senior Center located at 32083 Janice Road, Lewes, DE 19958. The meeting will be open to the public.

“As we all know, a long-term infrastructure solution is needed for the Five Points intersection and surrounding area, and I’m grateful to the members of our Working Group who have volunteered their time and talents to help lead this process,” said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan. “We’ve had several attempts to put forth solutions in the past that were met with public resistance so we want the community’s input at the outset this time around. We want to collaboratively develop a comprehensive plan for resolving the transportation issues in this area.”