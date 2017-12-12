Space Heater Causes Magnolia Mobile Home Fire

MAGNOLIA, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office has determined that a portable space heater caused an aggressive mobile home fire in Magnolia Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a neighbor reported the fire on McKinley Circle in the Magnolia Crossing community.

Firefighters from the Magnolia and Camden-Wyoming fire companies responded to the call. Within an hour, they were able to control the blaze and keep it from spreading from other homes, fire officials said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

According to deputy state fire marshals, the fire originated in a bedroom and was caused by an electrical failure with a portable space heater. Damages are estimated at $40,000.

The Red Cross of Delmarva is now working to help the displaced family, which includes three children.