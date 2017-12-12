Traffic Stop Finds Pair of Wanted Milford Men

MILFORD, Del.- A traffic stop on North DuPont Boulevard led to the arrest of two wanted Milford men, according to the Milford Police Department.

An officer stopped the car near Masten Circle on Sunday after recognizing one of the men inside as someone who was wanted by police.

During the stop, the officer learned that the other man in the car was also wanted in connection with a November investigation into a robbery that occurred in the Cypress Hall shopping center, police said.

Landon R. Lewis, 27, and Zachery S. Hall, 31, were taken into custody without incident.

Lewis was found to be wanted by the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas. He was released after being presented before the court. He's scheduled to appear there at a later date.

Hall was found to be wanted by the Milford Police Department as part of a November robbery investigation. He was charged with robbery second degree, conspiracy second degree, offensive touching, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #3, where bail was set at $850. Hall is scheduled to appear at the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 14. He's currently behind bars at the Sussex Correctional Institution.