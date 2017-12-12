Maryland Gov. Hogan Asks Congress to Authorize Funding for Children's Program

Gov. Larry Hogan gives the closing address at the Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference in Ocean City, on Saturday, Aug. 21. (Photo: Gov. Larry Hogan Facebook page)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on congressional leaders to reauthorize the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Hogan sent a letter to leaders of both parties in Congress that says the program serves more than 146,000 low-income children.

The Republican governor says if Congress fails to reauthorize funding Maryland will run out of money for the program by April 2018. As a result, Hogan says that would cause Maryland's federal match to change from 50 to 88 percent.

According to Hogan, Maryland would lose an estimated $30 million in federal funds in 2018 alone, which would increase to $121 million in 2019.

Hogan says that potential worst-case outcome places "a tremendous financial and administrative burden on our state and sows fear and confusion among some of our most vulnerable populations."