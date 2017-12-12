Record Number of Land Easements Conserving Eastern Shore Land

EASTON, Md. - Behind his wooden house just outside Easton, Laurie Driggs was enjoying his creek-side view.

It's a view that will now stay forever and, for Driggs, it's an early Christmas gift.

"It's the greatest present that most of us could ask for here," Driggs said.

That's because all the land on Lee Haven Farm is now permanently preserved.

Last week, the landowner, Greg Gannon, donated the 232 acres of farmland and forest to Maryland state.

A land easement, Gannon says, he's done three times before.

"It pretty much guarantees that it'll be farmland for, well, forever," Gannon said.

Forever farmland with benefits. Gannon says his donation will give him tax breaks and the peace of mind his land won't be touched by commercial developers.

"We want to keep it that way and not give it up to urban sprawl and strip malls," David Ferraris of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy said.

Ferraris says 2017 will be a record - nearly 2,000 acres of land are now preserved, making Eastern Shore natives like Driggs happy knowing their homes will always stay.

Ferraris also says more conservation land easements are on the way in Dorchester, Talbot, Cecil, Queen Annes, Caroline, and Kent counties.