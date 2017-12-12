Record Number of Land Easements Conserving Eastern Shore Land

With temperatures expected to drop in the coming weeks, fire safety officials are urging people who use space heaters to warm up rooms or homes to be careful in where and when they use the devices.
Dover Assistant Fire Chief Chris Jacobs said there does tend to be an increased number of space heater fires once it becomes much colder. Those incidents, he said, are often caused by people who place heaters near combustible materials or leave them unattended while still on.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
