The Salisbury Zoo Continues with Storm Clean Up

Salisbury, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo is reaching new heights when it comes to snow clean up. After this past weekend's storm, the zoo saw damage to various exhibits and walk ways.

One of the ways they were recovering today was with the unique climbing methods to cut down broken limbs that posed a threat to the jaguar's exhibit.

Crews were up in the sky and down on the ground clearing bamboo, pine tree limbs, and other debris. This was the first day the zoo was back opened to the public after being closed since Saturday.

Employees at the zoo have been working since Friday to make sure the animals and their exhibits were safe.

"And the whole time we're working, we hear three other massive limbs fall. And you hear a loud crack and limb come crashing down and just think I don't really want to be out here anymore. So we have to balance our personal safety with the safety of the animals as well," Zookeeper Caleb Oliver said.

No significant damage took place, and all the animals are okay. But now, the zoo has to get creative and find ways to use all of the broken and damaged bamboo.

"We can actually make enrichment items for the animals out of them. We can drill holes in it, strap it together in different ways, or structures for them to mess with," Oliver said.

Oliver also explained that the zoo did receive some emergency funds from the city to fix some of the damage.