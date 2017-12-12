Space Heater Safety Urged as Temperatures Plummet

DOVER, Del. --- With temperatures expected to drop in the coming weeks, fire safety officials are urging people who use space heaters to warm up rooms or homes to be careful in where and when they use the devices.

Dover Assistant Fire Chief Chris Jacobs said there does tend to be an increased number of space heater fires once it becomes much colder. Those incidents, he said, are often caused by people who place heaters near combustible materials or leave them unattended while still on.

"People leave the room. They don't think about it or they go out shopping," he said.

Although many modern heaters have safety functions, fire officials in Delaware say malfunctions can occur, especially if a heater is plugged into an extension cord, since many of them are not designed for heater use.

"They need to be plugged in alone. Not into extension cords, not sitting on cabinets," said Tanya Cox with Rommel's ACE Home Center in Dover.

Fire officials say space heaters are typically responsible for thousands of fires each year. A Tuesday morning blaze that heavily damaged a manufactured home in Magnolia was blamed on a space heater.