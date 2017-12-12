Space Heater Safety Urged as Temperatures Plummet - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Space Heater Safety Urged as Temperatures Plummet

Posted: 12/12/2017 19:21:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- With temperatures expected to drop in the coming weeks, fire safety officials are urging people who use space heaters to warm up rooms or homes to be careful in where and when they use the devices.

Dover Assistant Fire Chief Chris Jacobs said there does tend to be an increased number of space heater fires once it becomes much colder. Those incidents, he said, are often caused by people who place heaters near combustible materials or leave them unattended while still on.

"People leave the room. They don't think about it or they go out shopping," he said.

Although many modern heaters have safety functions, fire officials in Delaware say malfunctions can occur, especially if a heater is plugged into an extension cord, since many of them are not designed for heater use.

"They need to be plugged in alone. Not into extension cords, not sitting on cabinets," said Tanya Cox with Rommel's ACE Home Center in Dover.

Fire officials say space heaters are typically responsible for thousands of fires each year. A Tuesday morning blaze that heavily damaged a manufactured home in Magnolia was blamed on a space heater.

 

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Gov. Hogan Appoints Paul Corderman to Maryland House Seat

    Hogan Appoints Paul Corderman to Maryland House Seat

    12/12/2017 23:48:00 -05:002017-12-13 04:48:00 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:05 AM EST2017-12-13 05:05:05 GMT
    Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Paul Corderman to a Maryland House seat in western Maryland.More
    Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Paul Corderman to a Maryland House seat in western Maryland.More

  • Christmas Open House to Benefit Bless Our Children

    Christmas Open House to Benefit Bless Our Children

    12/12/2017 22:41:00 -05:002017-12-13 03:41:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:41 PM EST2017-12-13 03:41:11 GMT
    The Teagle's Christmas HouseThe Teagle's Christmas House
    WYOMING, Del.- A couple in Wyoming, Delaware is opening up their home to the community to help them get into the holiday spirit. But it's not just joy they're hoping to bring into their home, they also want neighbors to bring donations to benefit WMore
    A couple in Wyoming, Delaware is opening up their home to the community to help them get into the holiday spirit.More

  • Milton Mural Wins National Prize

    Milton Mural Wins National Prize

    12/12/2017 21:13:00 -05:002017-12-13 02:13:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 9:14 PM EST2017-12-13 02:14:51 GMT
    MILTON, Del.- A local mural has now received national recognition.Last year, Lynn Rogers created a mural in downtown Milton on Union Street, welcoming visitors and detailing the town's past, featuring a ship and the fact that the town is home to five govMore
    MILTON, Del.- A local mural has now received national recognition.Last year, Lynn Rogers created a mural in downtown Milton on Union Street, welcoming visitors and detailing the town's past, featuring a ship and the fact that the town is home to five govMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NJ Man Crashes Car While Driving Around Newark Oil Tanker Crash

    NJ Man Crashes Car While Driving Around Newark Oil Tanker Crash

    12/12/2017 21:13:00 -05:002017-12-13 02:13:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 9:13 PM EST2017-12-13 02:13:15 GMT
    Maryland State Police said a New Jersey driver crashed his car with emergency crew resources when he tried to drive around the crash of an oil tanker in a ditch on Route 113 Tuesday evening.More
    Maryland State Police said a New Jersey driver crashed his car with emergency crew resources when he tried to drive around the crash of an oil tanker in a ditch on Route 113 Tuesday evening.More

  • Police Seek ID of Long Neck Theft Suspect

    Police Seek ID of Long Neck Theft Suspect

    12/12/2017 14:31:00 -05:002017-12-12 19:31:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 2:31 PM EST2017-12-12 19:31:57 GMT
    Video surveillance photo of theft suspect. (Photo provided by Delaware State Police)Video surveillance photo of theft suspect. (Photo provided by Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing from a customer at a supermarket in Long Neck.More
    Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing from a customer at a supermarket in Long Neck.More

  • Space Heater Safety Urged as Temperatures Plummet

    Space Heater Safety Urged as Temperatures Plummet

    12/12/2017 19:21:00 -05:002017-12-13 00:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 7:23 PM EST2017-12-13 00:23:19 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Fire safety officials are urging people who use space heaters to warm up rooms or homes to be careful in where and when they use the devices.Dover Assistant Fire Chief Chris Jacobs said there does tend to be an increased number of space hMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Fire safety officials are urging people who use space heaters to warm up rooms or homes to be careful in where and when they use the devices.Dover Assistant Fire Chief Chris Jacobs said there does tend to be an increased number of space hMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices