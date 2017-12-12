Oil Tanker Driver Charged with DUI After Crashing into Ditch in Worcester County

NEWARK, Md. -- Maryland State Police said they issued a DUI/DWI after reports of an oil tanker stuck in a ditch on southbound Route 113 Tuesday.

According to MSP, Joseph Sweeney, 55 of New Jersey, was driving northbound on Route 113 when he crossed the median and struck the ditch on the southbound side of the roadway at Newark Road. Police said field tests confirmed that Sweeney was under the influence of alcohol; police said he submitted to a breath test that resulted in a BAC of .18. It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

He was charged with DUI, as well as other traffic related charges. There were no injuries reported. The incident closed both north- and southbound lanes on Route 113 while police investigated and cleared the accident.