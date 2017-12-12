NJ Man Crashes Car While Driving Around Newark Oil Tanker Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

NJ Man Crashes Car While Driving Around Newark Oil Tanker Crash

Posted: 12/12/2017 21:13:00 -05:00 Updated:
NEWARK, Md. -- Maryland State Police said a New Jersey driver crashed his car with a tow vehicle when he tried to drive around the crash of an oil tanker on Route 113 Tuesday evening. 

According to MSP Berlin Barracks, police were already on the scene of southbound Route 113 at Newark Road, pulling an oil tanker out of a ditch when Pasquale Ingemi, 57 of New Jersey, tried driving around the road barricades that were blocking emergency equipment and troopers. 

Police said as Ingemi drove around the barricade, he struck the tow cable that was attached to the oil tanker. His front windshield and windshield frame were damaged by the impact of the cable, making the car in-drivable. 

There were no injuries reported in the incident. Troopers said they closed both north- and southbound lanes of Route 113 while they investigated the incidents. 

