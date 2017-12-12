Milton Mural Wins National Prize

MILTON, Del.- A local mural has now received national recognition.

Last year, Lynn Rogers created a mural in downtown Milton on Union Street, welcoming visitors and detailing the town's past, featuring a ship and the fact that the town is home to five governors.

"This town is full of history from everything that's been done here from shipbuilding to industry and tourism," says Rogers. "It needs to be put out there so our visitors know."

This year, the mural was entered in the United States Sign Council's Sign Design Competition. Earlier this month, Rogers learned that his work won first prize in the banner, mural or supergraphics category. Additionally, his mural was put on display at the company's international sign conference. But despite all the accolades, Rogers' reaction is humble.

"We love art and every day is art class here," he says, referring to his company, Rogers Sign Co. "So we enjoy what we do."

Rogers says one of his favorite things about the mural is how many people have stopped and taken their picture in front of it.