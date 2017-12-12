Christmas Open House to Benefit Bless Our Children

WYOMING, Del.- A couple in Wyoming, Delaware is opening up their home to the community to help them get into the holiday spirit. But it's not just joy they're hoping to bring into their home, they also want neighbors to bring donations to benefit WBOC's Bless Our Children campaign.

James and Ronicca Teagle have been decorating their home for the last 15 years. Each year they welcome tours through every room of their home and give back to a special Delmarva charity. This year the Teagles are giving back to Bless Our Children.

"I think that's what Christmas is all about as far as I'm concerned, is for kids. I love the holidays. I wish everybody could have a blessed holiday like we have each year," James said.

Ronicca spends 2 to 3 months decorating each room of their home from bathroom to bedroom to basement. James helps her take 50 storage containers upstairs so she can start the decorating process each fall. With over 25 years worth of collections, Ronicca has created a theme for each room. The Teagle's bedroom is "The Land of Misfit Toys," their living room is full of nutcrackers and their downstairs bathroom is home to The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

The couple will keep collecting donations until the start of 2018. After that they will drop off a wrapped Christmas box to WBOC in honor of Bless Our Children.

The Teagle's are available for private tours throughout the week by appointment only, but they also will be hosting an open house on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at 9384 Westville Road in Wyoming, Delaware.