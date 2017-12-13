Hogan Urges Reauthorization of Children's Health Program - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hogan Urges Reauthorization of Children's Health Program

Posted: Dec 13, 2017 7:58 AM Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on congressional leaders to reauthorize the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Hogan sent a letter to leaders of both parties in Congress on Tuesday.

Hogan says the program serves more than 146,000 low-income children. If Congress fails to reauthorize funding, Hogan says Maryland will run out of money for the program by April. That would cause Maryland's federal match to revert to 50 percent from 88 percent.

The Republican governor says Maryland would lose an estimated $30 million in federal funds in fiscal year 2018 alone. That would increase to $121 million in fiscal year 2019.

Hogan says that potential worst-case outcome places "a tremendous financial and administrative burden on our state and sows fear and confusion among some of our most vulnerable populations."

