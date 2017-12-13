Dover Airman Dances Way to Title of Top Air Force Entertainer

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A senior airman at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware has popped and locked his way to the title of Air Force Entertainer of the Year.

Marcus Ward was chosen as the force's 2017 entertainer after submitting an intricate dance routine to an online video talent contest. The competition was sponsored by the Air Force Services Activity.

Ward, of the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Dover Air Force Base, danced to “Walking with the Elephants” performed by Shakka featuring Frisco Rollin’ in the online video talent contest sponsored by the Air Force Services Activity.

"“Ward is a very strong contemporary dancer who utilizes numerous variations of today’s dance. He does about six different kinds of dance in his video, something the average viewer might not recognize,” said Tom Edwards, chief of Air Force Entertainment and a past winner in Air Force-level competition as a dancer.

“The video was extremely creative. He incorporated multiple styles of music and dance into a performance that would appeal to the masses rather than one particular group. His performance was well thought out and deserving of entertainer of the year and video of the year,” Edwards said.



Ward won $5,000 to go along with his title.