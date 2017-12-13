Georgetown Police Searching for Missing Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Georgetown Police Searching for Missing Man

Posted: Dec 13, 2017 10:39 AM Updated:
Ronald Bryan Ronald Bryan

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown police are asking the public's help in locating a 57-year-old man reported as missing.

Ronald Bryan is homeless and last resided in the Georgetown area, according to police. They said Bryan was last seen on Friday, Dec. 8,  at the A.C.E. Center in Georgetown.

Officers learned that Bryan had a routine that included daily visits to the A.C.E. Center as well as attending church services. After missing church, and not being seen by staff at the A.C.E. Center nor friends, police were contacted. Police have checked local shelters, hotels, and hospitals to no avail.

Anyone with information on Bryan's whereabouts is asked to contact Georgetown police detectives at 302-856-6613.

 

 

 

