Delaware Reports First Flu-related Death of Season

WILMINGTON, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Health officials have confirmed Delaware's first flu-related death of this year's flu season.



Delaware's Division of Public Health announced Wednesday that a 47-year-old resident of a long-term care facility died last week at a hospital. He had influenza and a number of underlying health conditions.



The identity of the New Castle County man was not released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman’s family during this difficult time,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “His death is a reminder of how serious the flu can be, especially among vulnerable populations. We often think of the very young and seniors when we think of the vulnerable, but people at any age with underlying health conditions are also at a greater risk of the flu and serious complications stemming from it.”

As of Dec. 2, there were 46 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in Delaware for the 2017-2018 season with 15 requiring hospitalization. For the same time frame last flu season, there were 42 lab-confirmed cases statewide and also 15 hospitalizations.

Those greatest at risk from the flu are young children, pregnant women, people 65 years or older and those with chronic health problems.

Officials are urging anyone over six months old to get the flu vaccine if they have not yet been vaccinated.