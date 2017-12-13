Wicomico Landfill Begins $5.2 Million Expansion Project

SALISBURY, Md.- New construction is now underway at the Wicomico County Landfill to expand the land and accommodate more trash. The current landfill is quickly reaching its maximum height of 220 feet, so now new land will have to be used.

The construction taking place is called cell construction. Each area of land that is being prepared to be used as a new landfill section is called a cell. Right now, construction has just started on cell 9.

Taking up about seven acres of land, cell 9 will cost the county about $5.2 million to complete. In total, there will be 10 cells. Those 10 cells combined will add about 23 years onto the landfill's lifespan.

There are several steps that are involved in getting the cells ready for trash collection. The first is to map out the land to see where dynamic compacting needs to take place. Then a 5-ton weight is lifted by a crane and hits the ground at the specific spots to make sure the dirt is compact.

That will take crews about two more weeks to complete. Other steps to follow include filling in the land, adding a pump, and laying down a liner. The cell's construction will take 6-8 months to finish.