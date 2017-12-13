Northam Names New Secretary of Transporatation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam has named a former House delegate and current member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board as his secretary of transportation.



Northam announced his choice of Shannon Valentine on Wednesday, saying he's committed to improving the state's thorny transportation issues.



Valentine represented the Lynchburg area in the state House from 2006 to 2010. She is from Lynchburg.



Transportation has been a key policy issue for several past governors, as some of the state's urban and suburban areas have some of the worst traffic in the country.



Northam also named Stephen Brich, an engineer from Hampton Roads, as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation. Jennifer Mitchell, who is currently the director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, will stay on in that role.