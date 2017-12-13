3 Dead in Delaware From Suspected Heroin Overdoses

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- Police are investigating four separate heroin overdose cases in northern Delaware, three of which were fatal.



New Castle County police say they responded to three separate incidents within a span of two hours Wednesday in which a person died and evidence of heroin use was recovered.



Police also responded to one overdose where an antidote was used to save a subject from dying.



The incidents occurred in the Bear, Brandywine and Claymont areas.



Authorities say the cause of death for each individual has yet to be determined by the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.