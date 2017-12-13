Salisbury Man Sentenced 13 Years for Assaulting Sheriff's Deputy

SNOW HILL, Md. -- A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for assaulting a deputy sheriff of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County.

The State's Attorney Office for Worcester County says that Glenn Allen Carmean, 47 of Salisbury, was sentenced December 12th after having been found guilty of first and second degree assault of Deputy Sheriff Kyle Hayes of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office in an incident in January 2017.

According to the release, Carmean led police from the Worcester and Wicomico County Sheriff's Office as well as Maryland State Police on a high speed pursuit between Salisbury and Berlin on U.S. Route 50. Police said speeds at some points reached greater than 100 mph. Police said during the chase that Carmean tried to strike Deputy Hayes' patrol car to avoid capture; however, Deputy Hayes slammed on his brakes and avoided collision by a matter of only six inches.

Police said Carmean eventually crashed his Jeep into a tree near the Shorebird's Stadium on Hobbs Road. Police said they removed Carmean from the car unconscious and smelling of alcohol -- a open liquor bottle was later recovered from the Jeep.

Carmean was found guilty on September 14th, 2017 of first and second degree assault as well as reckless driving, fleeing and eluding police, speeding, and driving while impaired by alcohol, according to the State's Attorney Office for Worcester County. Carmean was sentenced to 13 years on December 12th at the Maryland Department of Corrections.

Lt. Edward Schreier of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “These are the types of situations that law enforcement officers across the country fear the most. It reminds us that sometimes in the protection of our communities we don’t make it home. Thankfully, the efforts of the law enforcement officers ensured that not only did they get to go home to their families, but so too did the people on the road that day. The hard work endured in the successful prosecution of this case by Bill McDermott and the Office of the State’s Attorney is deeply appreciated. It demonstrates an unshakable bond between our agencies that projects a unified and unmistakable message of strength to criminals."