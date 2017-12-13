Officials Investigate Cambridge Fire

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Dorchester County.

Firefighters responded to the home on West End Avenue in Cambridge around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The two-story home was split into two apartments. The fire had started in the attic.

According to officials, the preliminary cause of the fire is accidental and electrical.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 15 minutes, but not before it caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.