Cold Temperatures Increase Demand for Housing Assistance, Programs Suffer

EASTON, Md. - The vents in Willie Curry's home in Easton help keep the room temperature a comfortable 75 degrees, but according to Curry, Sunday was a lot colder.

"Sunday night, I didn't have any heat," Curry said.

Outside the warmth of his home, Curry says, on Sunday, his propane tank ran out and without any gas, he says the temperature inside dropped to the fifties.

But with help from the Neighborhood Service Center right across the street, he got a new tank.

"It's appreciated and it's much needed," Curry said.

Assistance not just for Curry but also for people like Anna Wilson, who was busy volunteering Wednesday at the Center.

She says when she ran out of money and couldn't pay off her bills, the Neighborhood Service Center helped.

"I don't know what we would do in Talbot County if we didnt have the Neighborhood Service Center," Wilson said.

But funds are running low, according to Marilyn Neal, the Center's director.

"The problem right now is that for the first time in quite some time we do not have that safety net," Neal said.

Neal says their Emergency Services Program has less than $7,000 to work with - a fraction of the $20,000 it usually has.

And with colder weather on the way, Neal expects more demand from the program too.

"Absolutely and not will we see a spike in energy bills, we will see a spike in the homeless population," she said.

Neal says the Emergency Services Program is funded on a mixture of state and federal grans as well as donations. She says not enough money came from grants this year, forcing them to rely on donations.