Salisbury Regional Airport Applies for Grant

SALISBURY, Md--The Salisbury Regional airport is applying for a federal grant that could bring more air travel to Salisbury. The city of Salisbury says this grant could be a huge help for Salisbury. The airport manager Dawn Veatch says the grant could lower airfares, expand destinations, and bring in other airlines. 

Tony Nichols works in Salisbury at Business Solutions for Small Businesses, Nichols says his job requires him to travel throughout the year, but if you ask him where he flies from, he won't tell you Salisbury. 

"If I can save X amount of dollars by driving to Philly or Baltimore or Reagan...then I'll make the drive," says Nichols. 

Salisbury Regional Airport says they don't want people to continue to make that drive, they want to keep them local. 

That's why the airport is applying for a 750,000 grant from the Small Community Air Service Development Program. 

Veatch says this grant could be an incentive for more people to visit Salisbury. 

"If we keep our air traveler here instead of driving to BWI she/he will spend their money locally on gas and food, thereby helping our economy. 

Mike Dunn is the President/CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee and he says more airlines at the Salisbury Regional Airport could boost the local economy. 

"This could be a starting point, whether you're a traveler, or a family heading down to Disney Land...we think if more people make Salisbury airport a starting point, that's better for the economy," says Dunn. 

Airport manager, Veatch says this award has never been awarded to any airports in Maryland, but they're hopeful they receive the grant. 

Veatch says they should know by early next year if their request for the grant is approved or denied. 

 

