Salisbury Regional Airport Applies for Grant

Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.More
Suzanne Dakessian suffered critical injuries after an apparatus used to launch pumpkins exploded into the air and heavy debris struck her head. She was released on Friday from Christiana Hospital and moved to a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.More
Salisbury Police have made two arrests after a two month-long investigation into a string of burglaries in the Doverdale neighborhood. Eighteen-year-old Zamere Purnell was arrested on Thursday.More
