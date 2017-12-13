Caroline County House Fire Causes Estimated $105,000 in Damage - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Caroline County House Fire Causes Estimated $105,000 in Damage

Posted: Dec 13, 2017 6:06 PM
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

MARYDEL, Md.- Deputy state fire marshals are investigating a house fire that caused an estimated $105,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded to the two-story home on Crown Stone Road a little before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire started on the first floor. It took about 50 firefighters from the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department to control the blaze.

 No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.

 

