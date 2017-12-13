Dover Eyes Pilot Program for Food Trucks

DOVER, Del. --- Food trucks could soon have a new home in Delaware's capital: Loockerman Plaza in Dover.

Dover City Council members on Tuesday night gave preliminary support on a pilot program for food trucks to use a series of parking spaces in front of city hall and the Dover Public Library to sell food. Additional approval will be needed from the council in early January.

The program would require food truck operators to pay a monthly fee to use the spaces from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, according to Assistant City Manager Kirby Hudson, who conceived the idea for a food truck program in Dover.

Willie Enchill with the Delicious Craving food truck said he would likely use the spaces in Dover, which is modeling its food truck program after a similar system in Wilmington.

"It's like 2,000 people working downtown. So you know you're going to get some kind of business," he said.

But some workers and business owners in downtown Dover worry about losing the spaces or increased competition for brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Ra'Shin Akins, a barber at Shep's House of Styles on Loockerman Street, said he is concerned about the food truck program because it would remove parking spaces within walking distance of the barber shop.

"This is just going to add to that frustration of not having anywhere to park or having to walk blocks away to go here or to the local businesses," he said.

Hudson said he doesn't believe the food trucks will negatively impact business for downtown restaurants during lunchtime because many food truck customers aren't interested in sitting down for a meal.

"The person can go in grab their order and go back to their desk," he said. "I think that's the niche this group is going to be looking for."