Cold Wind Chill Hits Delmarva - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cold Wind Chill Hits Delmarva

Posted: Dec 13, 2017 7:15 PM Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

SALISBURY, Md. - Folks around Delmarva woke up to the coldest chill of the season Wednesday morning.

Damares Noguera was waiting for her ride to work for about fifteen minutes.

She said every minute she spent sitting outside in the cold felt like it never ended.

"Very, very cold! Mucho frio!" said Noguera

Just across the street at the gas station, the picture wasn't any prettier for Candice Schroepfer as she filled up her tires.

"It's so cold this morning. The wind doesn't help, but gotta keep the tire pressure so that the tires stay in good condition," said Schroepfer.

But the cold temperatures didn't slow down work on downtown Main Street.

"When I left the house this morning -- made sure I had my mask, my bib, jacket," said Leon McCabe, equipment manager.

It was just another day on the job for his crew.

"Work is work. In the wintertime, we cry. It's cold. Can't wait for summer. Summertime comes. We're like, 'man it's so hot," said McCabe.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

    18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

    Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.

    More

    Sixteen inmates have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly uprising that occurred in early February at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Two other inmates were also charged in connection with the incident on Feb. 1-2 that resulted in the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, injuries to Correctional Officers Winslow Smith and Joshua Wilkinson, and the kidnapping of counselor Patricia May.

    More

  • Injured Producer at Punkin Chunkin Speaks on Show Cancellation

    Injured Producer at Punkin Chunkin Speaks on Show Cancellation

    Suzanne Dakessian suffered critical injuries after an apparatus used to launch pumpkins exploded into the air and heavy debris struck her head. She was released on Friday from Christiana Hospital and moved to a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.

    More

    Suzanne Dakessian suffered critical injuries after an apparatus used to launch pumpkins exploded into the air and heavy debris struck her head. She was released on Friday from Christiana Hospital and moved to a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.

    More

  • Salisbury Police: Teens Selling Stolen Items on "Let Go"

    Salisbury Police: Teens Selling Stolen Items on "Let Go"

    Salisbury Police have made two arrests after a two month-long investigation into a string of burglaries in the Doverdale neighborhood. Eighteen-year-old Zamere Purnell was arrested on Thursday.

    More

    Salisbury Police have made two arrests after a two month-long investigation into a string of burglaries in the Doverdale neighborhood. Eighteen-year-old Zamere Purnell was arrested on Thursday.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices