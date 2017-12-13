Cold Wind Chill Hits Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. - Folks around Delmarva woke up to the coldest chill of the season Wednesday morning.

Damares Noguera was waiting for her ride to work for about fifteen minutes.



She said every minute she spent sitting outside in the cold felt like it never ended.



"Very, very cold! Mucho frio!" said Noguera



Just across the street at the gas station, the picture wasn't any prettier for Candice Schroepfer as she filled up her tires.



"It's so cold this morning. The wind doesn't help, but gotta keep the tire pressure so that the tires stay in good condition," said Schroepfer.



But the cold temperatures didn't slow down work on downtown Main Street.



"When I left the house this morning -- made sure I had my mask, my bib, jacket," said Leon McCabe, equipment manager.



It was just another day on the job for his crew.



"Work is work. In the wintertime, we cry. It's cold. Can't wait for summer. Summertime comes. We're like, 'man it's so hot," said McCabe.