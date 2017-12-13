Milford Man Arrested for Shoplifting from Walmart - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Man Arrested for Shoplifting from Walmart

Dec 13, 2017
MILFORD, Del. -- A Milford man was arrested for shoplifting from a Walmart Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Milford Police Department, personnel at Walmart observed a man remove merchandise from the store shelves, enter the bathroom, and then exit the bathroom without the items in his hands or left in the bathroom. It happened around 2:14 p.m. at the Walmart located on North DuPont Boulevard. 

Police said they made contact with the suspect, Louis Welch, 20 of Milford, in the Air Park Plaza Shopping Center. Investigation revealed that Welch was in possession of multiple pieces of merchandise but could not provide proof that he purchased them. Police said they also found him in possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Welch was charged with shoplifting under $1,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia, and released on unsecured bail. Police said a no contact order was put into place between Welch and all Delaware Walmarts. 

 

 

