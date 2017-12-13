Two Separate Shoplifting Incidents at Milford Walmart - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Separate Shoplifting Incidents at Milford Walmart

Posted: Dec 13, 2017 9:49 PM Updated:
Courtesy of the Milford Police Department

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department responded to two cases of shoplifting at Walmart in one week, one on Saturday and one Wednesday. 

According to police, Taylor O’Neal, 23 of Milford, concealed merchandise inside of a purse as well as white Walmart shopping bags that she had taken from the self-checkout area. Police said that when she was confronted by personnel at Walmart, she ran and got into the passenger's seat of a car driven by Richard White, 33 of Lincoln.

Milford Police said they stopped the car in the Walmart parking lot and found the stolen merchandise. It happened around 1:52 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart on North DuPont Boulevard.

Police said they arrested both suspects without incident and upon further investigation, discovered that both O'Neal and White had active warrants out of the Milford and Georgetown Police Departments. They were both charged with shoplifting, among other charges. Police said O'Neal was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on various bails in reference to the other outstanding warrants; White was released on unsecured bail. 

Milford Police said they responded to another shoplifting incident at the same Walmart Wednesday. Police said the suspect there, Louis Welch, 20 of Milford, brought items into the bathroom and left without anything in his hands, or in the bathroom. Police said he was charged with shoplifting and released on unsecured bail. 

  18 Inmates Charged in Deadly Del. Prison Uprising

  Injured Producer at Punkin Chunkin Speaks on Show Cancellation

  Salisbury Police: Teens Selling Stolen Items on "Let Go"

