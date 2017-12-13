Old West Steakhouse to Close After 19 Years in Business - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SALISBURY, Md.- Old West Steakhouse will close it's doors on Sunday after 19 years in business. 

Owner Martín Sanchez says he isn't just ready to let go of his restaurant, but also most of the possessions inside.  A tag sale will be held on Monday from 12-8 p.m. at the Old West to sell most everything in the business. 

"We're gonna sell all the contents of the restaurant including restaurant equipment, all the antiques, the tables, bars, everything," Sanchez said. 

Sanchez says he's been ready for the last few years to let the business go so he can take time for himself.  The owner of the building terminated the lease so they could build a car wash to serve the Royal Farms next door.  Sanchez says, he's okay with this chapter of his life closing. 

"I'm going to take some time off and enjoy life for a little while and then I'll probably come back and service this area again," Sanchez said.

The hope of Sanchez returning to the restaurant industry after his break makes it easier for regular, Ernie Bailey, to see a piece of history leave Salisbury.

"We're losing a part of who Salisbury is, because Martín has done a great job with it all," Bailey said. "So it's sad to see a place close down."

While some in Salisbury say goodbye to the Old West this week, others are looking forward to an opportunity to take a piece of it home with them.  Sanchez and longtime friend, auctioneer Doug Marshall, decided not to simply auction the items off, but to give the owner an opportunity to have a say in what each piece sold for.  Marshall says people will be able to claim items on a first come, first serve basis on Monday afternoon.  

