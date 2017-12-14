Small Earthquake in Delaware is 2nd There in Nearly 2 Weeks

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake has occurred in Delaware after another happened there nearly two weeks before.

The USGS says the magnitude 1.2 earthquake occurred Wednesday at 12:45 a.m. roughly 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Dover. A magnitude 4.1 happened on Nov. 30 roughly 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the city, south of where Wednesday's was.

The Wednesday quake had a depth of more than 1.5 miles (2.7 kilometers), while the depth of the November one was more than 6 miles. November's tremor may have been the largest earthquake in Delaware since one along the Delaware River near Wilmington in October 1871.



