Hogan Announces New Initiatives to Boost Jobs in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced new initiatives aimed at boosting job creation.



Hogan made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday.

“For nearly three years, the focus of our administration has been on growing our private sector, putting more people to work, and turning our economy around – and that is exactly what we have done,” said Hogan. “The initiatives we are announcing today will help us to create an environment of economic opportunity for every Marylander, and to accelerate growth in some of the sectors where Maryland already leads.”

Hogan said it's an effort to build on legislation approved this year. The More Jobs for Marylanders Act 2.0 provides incentives for manufacturing companies to create jobs in areas with higher unemployment by providing a tax credit for each new job created.

Hogan said in less than six months, nearly 70 manufacturers have filed letters of intent to participate, and 17 have filed official applications that would create about 450 new jobs.



The new legislation will seek to expand the program to additional jurisdictions, including Garrett, Caroline, Kent and Wicomico counties. Hogan said it will allow eligible jurisdictions to select up to three industries in addition to manufacturing where the tax credits could apply.