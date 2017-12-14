Report: University of Delaware Paid $6M to Ex-administrators - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Report: University of Delaware Paid $6M to Ex-administrators

Posted: Dec 14, 2017 10:02 AM Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- The University of Delaware has paid out more than $6 million to top administrators who voluntarily left their jobs or were forced out since 2007.

According to a report by a member of the Associated Press, nearly a third of the funds went to David Roselle, a former university president who continued to get paid four years after he left his leadership role at the public college. He was making $875,000 a year before stepping down in 2007.

The analysis was done examining federal tax records.

University officials declined comment for this report.

During the same period the payments of $6 million were issued, the university consolidated departments while increasing tuition and fees. The school is reportedly ranked as among the top 50 most expensive public colleges.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices