Cambridge Man Hit, Killed By Car

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened in Dorchester County on Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim, identified as 28-year-old Chaz Joseph Wilson of Cambridge, was waiting for a tow truck after his car broke down on the should of eastbound Route 392 around 5 p.m. When the tow truck arrived, Wilson got out of his car and was immediately struck by a passing car.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan Harrison Barry, 24, of Magnolia, Delaware, was the driver of the car that hit Wilson, according to police. He was the only person in the car and was not injured. Police said Barry remained at the scene of the crash.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this case at this time, according to investigators.