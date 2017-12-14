Berlin "Story Walk" Aims to Bring New Customers Downtown

BERLIN, Md. - In an effort to get more customers into downtown shops, the Town of Berlin has started a "story walk."

The pages of a children's book, "The Mitten," are displayed in the front windows of 18 different shops around the historic town.

"We in Berlin embrace the shop local and shop small movement and this idea is really great for us," said Director of Economic and Community Development Ivy Wells.

Steve Frene, co-owner of Victorian Charm, is happy to see the town's support.

"It's always great to see new people come into Berlin," said Frene.

"You see the little smudge prints on the window where [children] have been pointing -- which we love. More smudge prints, the better for us," said Frene.

Ashley Harrison and her daughter Cassidy were enjoying the story walk today.

"It means that that I'm supporting a family and their kids and their family instead of a corporation," said Harrison.

The Berlin story walk runs until Jan. 2.

The program also doubles as a fundraiser for the new Berlin Public Library, which is currently under construction.