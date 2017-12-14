Police Looking For 2 Women Suspected of Stealing from Rehoboth Beach Outlet Store

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help to find two people suspected of shoplifting at The Children's Place outlet store.

Troopers said that on Wednesday, Dec. 13, two women entered the outlet store on Seaside Outlet Boulevard and walked out with several articles of clothing without paying.

Anyone with information of the identities of the suspects is asked to contact police at 302-644-5020.

Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.