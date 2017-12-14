Police Are Looking For Two Women Suspected of Stealing from a Re - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Looking For 2 Women Suspected of Stealing from Rehoboth Beach Outlet Store

Posted: Dec 14, 2017 12:43 PM Updated:

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help to find two people suspected of shoplifting at The Children's Place outlet store.

Troopers said that on Wednesday, Dec. 13, two women entered the outlet store on Seaside Outlet Boulevard and walked out with several articles of clothing without paying.

Anyone with information of the identities of the suspects is asked to contact police at 302-644-5020. 

Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices