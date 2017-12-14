Salisbury Police Search for Shooter While Victim Remains in Critical Condition

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police continue to search for a suspect related to a shooting on Hemlock St. that has left one man in critical condition.

Officers first responded to the 700 block of Hemlock St. for a report of an assault with a firearm.

Police say while responding to Hemlock, officers found a man within the 500 block of Bethel St. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim, later identified as 27-year-old John Mansfield, of Salisbury, was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment where he remains in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed that Mansfield was in the area of Hemlock St. when he was approached by four individuals. At some point, one of them shot Mansfield with a firearm.

Salisbury Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. They are requesting that anyone with information about the case to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (410) 548-3113 or Crime Solvers (410) 548-1776.