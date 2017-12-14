Gov.-elect Northam Appoints 2 to Incoming Administration - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gov.-elect Northam Appoints 2 to Incoming Administration

Posted: Dec 14, 2017 3:48 PM Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Gov.-elect Ralph Northam has appointed Virginia's next Secretary of Natural Resources and the next Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.

Northam announced Thursday that Matt Strickler will be his Secretary of Natural Resources. Bettina Ring will be the next Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.

Strickler serves as senior policy adviser to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources. His portfolio includes fisheries, oceans, wildlife and coastal policy, as well as related energy and public lands issues.

Ring was appointed State Forester by Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2014. Before that, she served as senior vice president of family forests at the American Forest Foundation, where she was responsible for overseeing the American Tree Farm System.

