Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study

Posted: Dec 14, 2017 4:21 PM Updated:

Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study Timeline, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority:

  1. Project Scoping/Purpose and Need: Fall/Winter 2017
  2. Hold Public Meeting: November 2017
  3. Purpose and Need: Spring 2018
  4. Public Workshop: Spring 2018
  5. Identify Corridor Alternatives: Fall 2018
  6. Identify Corridors Retained for DEIS: Winter 2018/2019
  7. Detailed Analysis: Spring 2019
  8. Publish DEIS: Fall 2019
  9. Public Hearing: Fall 2019
  10. Identify Preferred Corridor: Winter 2019/2020
  11. Publish FEIS: Summer 2020
  12. Record of Decision (ROD): Summer 2020

Place a comment on the Bay Crossing Study by December 15, here.

