SkyCam16 Tours the Lewes Canal

LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Canal is missing a piece of history at the moment: the Lightship Overfalls.

The floating lightship is currently at a New Jersey dock waiting to be fixed up.

"It's kind of like a spa treatment," says Overfalls Foundation Adminstrative Director Tracy Mulvaney. "It's basically preservation. Just like getting a facial for a woman [when] the skin gets a little wrinkly, well that's what her paint job is now."

Despite the Overfalls' absence, the area is still rife with other boats, and apparently has been for years.

"Lewes was a maritime mecca back in the 1850s and 1860s," explains Mulvaney. "It was a hub of all the commercial ships coming."

Mulvaney says the Lightship Overfalls will hopefully be back in place within six weeks.

"She's going to glow in the dark she'll be so beautiful," says Mulvaney. "Her white will be white, the red will be fire engine red and she will look better than the days she came off the waves in 1938."

For more on the lightship, click here.