Delaware Man Accused of Attempted Murder of Child Loses Bid to Have Bail Reduced

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl before throwing her into a pond to die has lost a bid to have his bail reduced.

Daniel M. Santucci Jr. of Wilmington is currently being held on more than $1 million cash bail.

Following a hearing Thursday, a Superior Court judge refused to lower Santucci's bail. He also denied a request by Santucci to be represented by a court-appointed private attorney, meaning he will continue to be represented by public defenders.

Authorities say the girl was playing outside with other children April 6 when a man lured her into a car. She was later found by a passing motorist.

Santucci was arrested in Florida two weeks later. He is facing charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and rape.