Public Comments Window for Bay Crossing Study Closing Soon

KENT ISLAND, Md. - The state is driving forward with a new four-year study.

The study is looking into all options to crossing the Chesapeake Bay.

Drivers like Bob Hughes say they're all for it.

"I think they need it. If you've tried to cross it in the summertime, it's busy," Hughes said.

But with $5 million spent on the study alone, some people like Brian Jones say it isn't worth it.

"There's no need for a new bridge. It's just a waste of taxpayers money," Jones said.

Since opening up for public comments back in November, MdTA says it's received over 300 so far.

John Sales of the MdTA says they don't have an idea of what those comments say yet and with no decision expected until 2020, people like Hughes says they're eagerly waiting.

"We got to do something," Hughes said.

Sales says the public comments window will close Friday Dec. 15th. He also says as the study continues, MdTA will open up more opportunities for people to make comments.