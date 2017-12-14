New Left Turn Option Coming to Georgetown Intersection - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Left Turn Option Coming to Georgetown Intersection

By Madeleine Overturf
GEORGETOWN, Del.- DelDOT is preparing to add a flashing left arrow to the intersection of U.S. 113 and Arrow Safety Road. Those in favor of the project say it will improve traffic flow in off hours.

"When I'm coming home late at night many times, I'll be stopped and I'll have plenty of opportunities with absolutely no traffic," says Rep. Ruth Briggs King. "Then all of a sudden the light changes and there is traffic coming from the other signal."

The flashing left arrow will allow drivers to proceed after a stop. It will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m, with it operating as normal during the day. 

"There's a lot of people that do make a left hand turn here coming south on 113 heading towards the south part of Georgetown," explains Senator Brian Pettyjohn. "Having the signal will allow them to get to where they're going without having to wait for that light to turn and stopping other traffic."

When complete, the turn signals will resemble those at the nearby 113/Kruger/Wood Branch Roads intersection. The changes come in addition to seventeen other projects on 113 that DelDOT is conducting as part of their strategic implementation plan

