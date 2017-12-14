Ocean City Task Force has first motor event meeting

OCEAN CITY, Md-- It's no secret some of the motor events in Ocean City have stirred a lot of controversy in the community.

The Town of Ocean City says they recognize some of the motor events can be a problem and they're hoping to make the events safer by forming a task force.

Neighbors, businesses owners and the motor event promoters are all a part of this task force. It's comprised of approximately 25 people. The task force had their first meeting Thursday, December 14 at Ocean City's convention center.

Ocean City Police Chief Buzzoro is one of the members of the task force and he believes a task force will be helpful.

"I think working with the community, working with our citizens, we can find some possible solutions as we move forward," says Buzzoro.

Some ideas were heard today.

Some members say beefing up security at hotels and restaurants, passing stricter laws for violators, and even adding inspection stations, are ways to make sure motor event vehicles are safe and street ready.

Tina Poole and her husband, Lee, live in Ocean City. They don't sit on the task force, but they remain hopeful, the task force will make things better.





"It was getting a bad rap and we need to hear both sides and {discuss} how we're going to make it all work out," says Pool.

Bob Rothermel works with Cruisin in OC, he's on the task force. Rothermel says he's willing to work with the town to make the event safer.



"Hopefully find common ground with some of the people who may or may not appreciate all of the aspects that the event has brought to town and has brought for the past 3 decades."

The task force will eventually report back to the Mayor and Council. They're also saying it could take more than one meeting to determine proper recommendations.



