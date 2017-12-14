The Last Jedi Brings Franchise Fans to Theaters

Fans were able to take pictures with some Star Wars characters at the premiere.

SALISBURY, Md. - The eighth chapter in the Skywalker Saga premiered in Salisbury today at the Regal Cinemas Stadium 16.

With showings starting as early as 7 p.m. fans were dressed up and ready to head in to see the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise. Self-proclaimed Star Wars geek Leisel Booker says she's been ready for the premiere since the first trailer came out months ago.

"I bought my ticket online as soon as it was available," Booker said.

Booker says everyone in costume and excited about the latest film makes her look forward to new releases.

"I just like the atmosphere. with the costumes and all the characters. It makes you feel like you're a part of something really big," Booker said.

Crystalia Hampton says she's been a fan of the cult-classic since she was 13. She loves the films so much, she even dressed up as a storm trooper to greet fans outside.

"It's more than a movie, it's like a culture. It's something that brings people together in nerdism," Hampton said.

A superfan event started earlier in the afternoon where Hampton and others dressed in Star Wars character costumes to take photos before the premiere. Organizer and Marketing Manager for Farmer's Bank of Willards Andrew Davis says the franchise holds a special place in his memory.

"For me, I was a kid and my dad would take me out of school the day after a movie premiere and take me to the earliest showing. I can tell you every single movie premiere I went to my father with, but I can't tell you what I learned in school that week," Davis said.

Regal Cinemas staff said they projected 2,000 people would attend Thursday's opening night. Only the first show sold out of tickets in Salisbury.