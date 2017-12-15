New Director Named for Department of Legislative Services

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- An aide to Maryland's Senate president has been named the head of the Maryland Department of Legislative Services.



Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch announced Thursday that Victoria Gruber has been appointed to the post.



The department conducts research and drafts legislation for members of the Maryland General Assembly and its committees. It also provides fiscal analyses.



Gruber worked for the department from 1999 to 2006, first as a policy analyst and later as a senior legislative counsel in the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee. She has been Miller's chief of staff for the last eleven years.



Gruber replaces Warren Deschenaux, who retired last year.