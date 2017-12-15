New Director Named for Department of Legislative Services

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.
The Lewes Canal is missing a piece of history at the moment: the Lightship Overfalls.
The floating lightship is currently at a New Jersey dock waiting to be fixed up.
Despite the Overfalls' absence, the area is still rife with other boats, and apparently has been for years.More
