DelDOT Preps for Friday Winter Weather

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation says motorists should plan for slippery roadway conditions during this evening's commute as one to three inches of snow are projected for the northern half of Delmarva.

This afternoon and evening, commuters should also be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

DelDOT said crews are pre-treating primary roads, bridges, overpasses, and ramps with brine in Sussex County. In Kent and New Castle counties, residual salt from operations earlier in the week is a sufficient pre-treatment ahead of this storm, according to DelDOT.

During plowing or salting operations, DelDOT recommends that motorists do not pass the plow, and drive a few car lengths from the back of the vehicle.



During snowstorms, DelDOT said it takes precaution to minimize or prevent any damage to public or private property. If your mailbox or property was damaged, contact the Delaware Insurance Coverage Office at 1-877-277-4185 or send an email to Inscov@state.de.us

Bridges, overpasses, and ramps freeze sooner than approach roads. Slowing down before traveling over an elevated roadway and keeping steady momentum without braking will help you keep control of your vehicle.

WBOC weather page: www.wboc.com/weather