Salisbury Chiropractor Who Claimed Zero Income Convicted of Tax Fraud

Posted: Dec 15, 2017 11:45 AM Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- A jury has convicted a Salisbury chiropractor of filing years of fraudulent tax returns and attempting to obstruct internal revenue laws.

Dr. Warren Gregory Belcher of Salisbury filed tax returns for seven years reporting zero business income. The U.S. Attorney's office in Baltimore says the 59-year-old chiropractor testified that that he submitted returns showing no income based on a theory he read in a book authored by a married couple convicted of tax crimes.

During his trial, prosecutors alleged he made threatening statements to an accountant to prevent his income being reported to the IRS. He also sent dozens of threatening letters to insurers and other third parties.

Belcher's conviction was announced Friday by acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Schenning's office in Baltimore.

Sentencing is set for March.

