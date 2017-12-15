Fireplace Combustibles Ignite Parsonsburg Garage Fire

PARSONSBURG, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office has ruled as accidental a Friday morning garage fire in Parsonsburg. Investigators said the fire was caused by combustibles being too close to the fireplace.

The Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Co. says the fire ignited inside the detached garage around 8 a.m.

Investigators say 15 crew members put the blaze out in 20 minutes on Morris Leonard Road.

Fire officials say the fire caused around $15,000 in damages.

There were no reported injuries.