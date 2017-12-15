Police Say Harrington Man Stole Copper from a Heating Unit - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Say Harrington Man Stole Copper from a Heating Unit

Posted: Dec 15, 2017 4:22 PM Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN Online) (Photo Credit: MGN Online)

HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Harrington Police Department arrested a Harrington man Friday for cutting the gas line to someone else's home and stealing the copper wiring from the heating unit. 

It happened Thursday at the 100 block of Dorman Street. Police said they arrested Chad Neibert, 24, after responding to the home for reports of theft. An investigation found evidence linking Neibert to the crime and he was arrested on warrant, according to Harrington Police. 

The Harrington Police Department said Neibert was charged with theft and criminal mischief under $1,500 and released on unsecured bond. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Frederica

    Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Frederica

    Dec 15, 2017 5:01 PM2017-12-15 22:01:00 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 5:05 PM EST2017-12-15 22:05:56 GMT
    Jerry Warren, Kaylia Custis and Dazzel King (left to right)Jerry Warren, Kaylia Custis and Dazzel King (left to right)
    Three people from Frederica were been arrested Friday following a month-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police.More
    Three people from Frederica were arrested Friday following a month-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police.More

  • Delaware to Pay $7.5 Million Settlement for Vaughn Inmate Uprising

    Delaware to Pay $7.5 Million in Vaughn Riot Settlement

    Dec 15, 2017 5:47 PM2017-12-15 22:47:00 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-12-15 22:59:22 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware will pay $7.55 million in a settlement to 11 claimants over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The stateMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware will pay $7.55 million in a settlement to 11 claimants over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The stateMore

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Weather Advisory

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Weather Advisory

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-15 08:54:11 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices