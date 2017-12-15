Police Say Harrington Man Stole Copper from a Heating Unit

HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Harrington Police Department arrested a Harrington man Friday for cutting the gas line to someone else's home and stealing the copper wiring from the heating unit.

It happened Thursday at the 100 block of Dorman Street. Police said they arrested Chad Neibert, 24, after responding to the home for reports of theft. An investigation found evidence linking Neibert to the crime and he was arrested on warrant, according to Harrington Police.

The Harrington Police Department said Neibert was charged with theft and criminal mischief under $1,500 and released on unsecured bond.