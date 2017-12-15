Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Frederica - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Frederica

Posted: Dec 15, 2017
Jerry Warren, Kaylia Custis and Dazzel King (left to right) Jerry Warren, Kaylia Custis and Dazzel King (left to right)

FREDERICA, Del.- Three people from Frederica were arrested Friday following a month-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police.

Dazzel J. King, 26, 22-year-old Kaylia S. Custis and 66-year-old Jerry L. Warren, Sr. were taken into custody without incident after officers searched a home in the 100 block of Jackson Street.

According to police, officers found 679 packages of heroin totaling 4.75 grams, 9.98 grams of crack cocaine, 70.93 grams of marijuana, a .38 caliber handgun, $645 in suspected drug money and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

King was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy second degree, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a weapon with an altered serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $135,500 secured bond.

Custis was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy second degree, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon with an altered serial number. She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on $54,500 unsecured bond.

Warren was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug distribution. Warren was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on $3,000 unsecured bond. 

