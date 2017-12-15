Maryland Updates Policies for Sexual Harassment Complaints Against Lawmakers

EASTON, Md - With Annapolis soon swarming with people for next year's General Assembly, lawmakers are making sure they're held accountable.

On Tuesday, the Legislative Policy Committee updated the state's sexual harassment policy.

Updates that lawmakers like Maryland Sen. Addie Eckardt say they need.

"It's important for everybody to maintain responsible and respectful behavior," Eckardt said.

The new guidelines require the state to file an annual report on the number and types of complaints made against lawmakers and their staff. Identities won't be shared but the report will include how each case was resolved.

Delegate Johnny Mautz says it's a step in the right direction.

"We need more guidance. We need more instruction and help to prevent kind of what's going on around the country," Mautz said.

A state official tells WBOC the changes will help legislators track down any patterns from repeat offenders. He says that will help lawmakers decide how an offender is punished

"If there is a complaint filed, then it has to be investigated and checked out," Eckardt said.

If complaints do check out, lawmakers will decide whether the person is warned, reprimanded, or expelled.