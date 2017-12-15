Maryland Updates Policies for Sexual Harassment Complaints Again - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Updates Policies for Sexual Harassment Complaints Against Lawmakers

Posted: Dec 15, 2017 5:02 PM Updated:

EASTON, Md - With Annapolis soon swarming with people for next year's General Assembly, lawmakers are making sure they're held accountable.

On Tuesday, the Legislative Policy Committee updated the state's sexual harassment policy.

Updates that lawmakers like Maryland Sen. Addie Eckardt say they need.

"It's important for everybody to maintain responsible and respectful behavior," Eckardt said.

The new guidelines require the state to file an annual report on the number and types of complaints made against lawmakers and their staff. Identities won't be shared but the report will include how each case was resolved.

Delegate Johnny Mautz says it's a step in the right direction.

"We need more guidance. We need more instruction and help to prevent kind of what's going on around the country," Mautz said.

A state official tells WBOC the changes will help legislators track down any patterns from repeat offenders. He says that will help lawmakers decide how an offender is punished

"If there is a complaint filed, then it has to be investigated and checked out," Eckardt said.

If complaints do check out, lawmakers will decide whether the person is warned, reprimanded, or expelled.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Frederica

    Drug Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Frederica

    Dec 15, 2017 5:01 PM2017-12-15 22:01:00 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 5:05 PM EST2017-12-15 22:05:56 GMT
    Jerry Warren, Kaylia Custis and Dazzel King (left to right)Jerry Warren, Kaylia Custis and Dazzel King (left to right)
    Three people from Frederica were been arrested Friday following a month-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police.More
    Three people from Frederica were arrested Friday following a month-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police.More

  • Delaware to Pay $7.5 Million Settlement for Vaughn Inmate Uprising

    Delaware to Pay $7.5 Million in Vaughn Riot Settlement

    Dec 15, 2017 5:47 PM2017-12-15 22:47:00 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 5:59 PM EST2017-12-15 22:59:22 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware will pay $7.55 million in a settlement to 11 claimants over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The stateMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware will pay $7.55 million in a settlement to 11 claimants over the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which Lt. Steven Floyd was killed, according to a news release issued Friday night. The stateMore

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Weather Advisory

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Weather Advisory

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-15 08:54:11 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DELMARVA FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices